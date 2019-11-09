Share:

LAHORE - A delegation of National Defense University on Friday visited the headquarters of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority. The delegation was comprised of 80 officers from military and bureaucracy at NDU, Islamabad. PSCA chief operating officer Akbar Nasir Khan and CAO Kamran Khan welcomed and briefed the delegation about safe and smart city dynamics. Chief Administration Officer Muhammad Kamran Khan led the visiting senior officers to various departments of IC3 and briefed them on security, surveillance, traffic management, and process of providing video evidence to investigation agencies.