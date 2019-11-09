Share:

SIALKOT-The 160 years old historical Iqbal Manzil Sialkot (the birthplace of Allama Iqbal) could not be rid of the multiple problems including encroachment and sewage problem, despite the passage of another year.

This miserable situation has left a question mark on the performance of Sialkot Municipal Corporation and district administration as well.

Though, this ancient building of Iqbal Manzil wore a new inner look, but the outer front walls of this ancient building still presenting a miserable look with high fears of its sudden collapse as the sewerage seeping through the foundation of the building, weakening the base with each passing day.

The Sialkot Municipal Corporation has appeared unable to the seepage of sewerage into the foundation of Iqbal Manzil.

No effort could be witnessed from any side including Sialkot Municipal Corporation and Traffic Police to control uncontrolled growing encroachments around the Iqbal Manzil despite the passage of another year. No one has ever felt the need to remove the encroachments, which are eclipsing the beauty and charm of Iqbal Manzil.

The historical building is situated at the Sialkot city’s congested Kashmiri Bazaar locality, which is very narrow and growing encroachments there are also creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic. There is no place for parking in and around the Iqbal Manzil.

Despite passage of a year, Sialkot Municipal Corporation has failed to remove encroachments created by local politically influential people and arrange a parking place near Iqbal Manzil.

The absence of a parking lot, visitors and even the locals, often park their vehicles wrongly, which causes hours-long traffic jams on a daily basis.

The social circles alleged that due to the prolonged lack of any “proper” sewerage system, the wastewater enters into the base of Iqbal Manzil’s ancient building and badly affecting it from all the sides.

Local people are of the view that due to the alleged slackness of Sialkot Municipal Corporation, the encroachments have mounted to a great extant in the narrow Kashmiri Mohallah locality where the Iqbal Manzil is located.

Despite repeated appeals made by local social, political and literary circles, the Sialkot Municipal Corporation has appeared unable to remove the encroachments, created by the local influential people.

The road to Iqbal Manzil is very narrow and there is a dire need for its early widening.