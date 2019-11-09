Share:

ISLAMABAD - The opposition on Friday staged a protest walkout from the Senate after Leader of the House in the Senate Shibli Faraz rejected their claims that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was involved in worst kind of political victimization.

He in his remarks gave a strict response to verbal attacks against Prime Minister Imran Khan by a senator of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), an opposition party.

While taking part in discussion on ‘the recent wave of alleged political victimization and denial of fundamental rights to members of opposition parties, PTI Senator Faraz said the incumbent government had not framed corruption cases against the leadership of opposition parties including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) rather this was done in the past.

“This is not political victimization but what they did is pure crude corruption,” he said adding that the incumbent government would institute corruption cases in future.

“We are not ready to give a political cost of our anti-corruption agenda for future generations rather we have paid the price of this,” he said. This is because the PTI had swept to power on the anti-corruption slogan, he added.

Faraz went on to say that the opposition was trying to hide himself behind the political card.

He castigated PPP leaders for calling themselves as liberal after it supported JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in his protest “Azadi March.” The so-called liberals have now recognized Maulana as their leader and should not cash in on the names of their leaders including Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, and Benazir Bhutto, he said amid the opposition’s uproar over the remarks.

He also criticized JUI-F Senator Moulvi Faiz Muhammad for his offensive remarks against Prime Minister Imran Khan questioning his religious faith and said nobody has the authority to issue decrees and use religious card.

He said everybody has the right to do politics but this didn’t give him a license to cause a harm to the interest of the country by amassing wealth through illegal means.

Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Raja Zafarul Haq in his response said that the leader of house speech had made the atmosphere of the house bad.

He said that PM Imran Khan himself has been using the religious by declaring to build up Pakistan on the pattern of State of Medina while his actions were contrary to what he preached. He sought an apology from Faraz and said the opposition would stage a protest walkout if it was not done.

But instead of apologizing, Faraz remarked that he had not said something wrong and would not take back his words amid “shame shame” slogans of some PPP lawmakers following a walkout of the opposition.

Later, quorum was pointed out and the house adjourned to meet again on Monday due to lack of quorum.

Earlier, taking part in the discussion, the lawmakers of opposition parties criticized the government for what they called worst kind of political victimization. They said all this was being done in the name of accountability which was one-sided.

Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Sirajul Haq said that they were not against the accountability but it should be just and not be one-sided.

They legislators lambasted the ruling party for declaring former JUI-F Senator and ex-provincial minister Hafiz Hamdullah as an alien. Senator Jehanzeb Jamaldini said that system had been polluted through a victimization programme.

Parliamentary leader of PPP in the Senate, Senator Sherry Rehman termed the government’s practice of bringing legislation through ordinances as “ordinance-gardi” and said, “Only the government’s ordinance factory is working in full-swing in the country right now while all other businesses are shutting down due to its bad economic management.