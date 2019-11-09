Share:

ISLAMABAD - Badge award ceremony of the 14th Security Warfare and Advanced Combat Tactics Course was held at the PAF Base Kallar Kahar on Friday.

Air Marshal Aasim Zaheer, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, was the chief guest at the occasion. A total of 321 PAF personnel including 23 officers successfully completed their rigorous training conducted by the Special Services Wing of Pakistan Air Force.

An important feature was the participation of 4 lady officers in the course, where they underwent a strenuous and demanding drill alongside their male comrades.

The chief guest awarded badges and trophies to the personnel who successfully completed this arduous course. Flight Lieutenant Ansar Ali clinched the Trophy for Overall Best Performance in the course; while Flight Lieutenant Sehrish Shahnawaz was awarded the Trophy for best performance among lady officers. Best Firer Trophy was awarded to Corporal Technician Shahid.

The participants of the course presented live demonstration in armed combat situations and also displayed their sniper shooting skills by taking out the targets with pin point accuracy. Another important event of the ceremony was rappelling in which the participants presented a thrilling display of shooting the targets while coming down from the hill.