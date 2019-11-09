Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Friday said that second phase of free trade agreement (FTA) with China would become effective from next month (December). Addressing a press conference, Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Textiles Razak Dawood said that second phase of FTA with China was signed in April this year. Normally, he said the agreement becomes operational after a year of its signing. However, Chinese government has agreed to make the FTA operational before time due to special relationship with Pakistan, he added. Now, the second phase of FTA would become effective from December that would help in increasing bilateral trade between two countries. He further said that government is holding talks with China to export Pakistani agriculture products to their market. Pakistan can export vegetables, fruits, wheat and rice to China. He said that China is ready to improve the Ministry of National Food Security. He said that an international conference on textiles is being held in Lahore on Monday. About thirty five Chinese companies will be attending the conference.