UNITED NATIONS - A children’s park constructed by Pakistani peacekeepers serving the United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) in Kabkabiya, a district of North Darfur State, Sudan, was recently inaugurated by the Mission Commander, Lt .General Leonard Ngondi, according to a message received at UN Headquarters in New York on Thursday.

The park, the first of each kind in the locality, was built by Pakistan Battalion-8 Contingent members within the school grounds of the Jebel Cee Girls School, in Kabkabiya using the local resources.