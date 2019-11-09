Share:

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Friday said that Pakistan had fulfilled its promise to open the much awaited Kartarpur Corridor by foiling all the conspiracies and hindrances created by India.

“The government of India is not digesting the Kartarpur Corridor even today but the whole Sikh community is standing with Pakistan and the historic corridor is being inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan today,” said Governor Punjab while talking to a delegation of journalists on Friday at Governor House.

He said that India tried a lot to provoke Pakistan on different occasions only to halt the Kartarpur Corridor but Pakistan managed to foil its nefarious designs. Sarwar termed the opening of Kartarpur Corridor a historic achievement of the incumbent government while adding that it will be a win-win situation for Pakistan.

He said all the arrangements for the inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor had been completed and the Sikh community from all over the world is reaching Pakistan for the 550th birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji. said Governor Punjab, who is heading the Punjab governor who is also heading the Religious Tourism and Cultural Heritage Committee constituted by the PM Imran Khan, said that religious tourism in Punjab had the potential to fetch $5 billion every year. He said government would devise a plan to renovate all the religious sites of minorities including Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Hindus soon in Pakistan.

Talking about Indian plans to sabotage the opening of Kartarpur corridor, the governor said that India tried to instigate Pakistan for halting this initiative through its war hysteria and unprovoked firing at the Line of Control.

Sarwar said that Pakistan had completed Kartarpur Corridor project within stipulated time despite lame excuses and conspiracies by India. He said Gurdwara Sahib Kartarpur was a gift from Pakistan to Sikh community as 5,000 Sikh yatrees from India could daily visit here from today. He said that he himself monitored all arrangements for Sikh yatrees from Zero Line to Darbar Sahib and the authorities including Frontier Works Organization FWO deserved commendation for completing the project on time. He said India had also completed its side of the project due to Pakistan’s firm and principled stance.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that undoubtedly Kartarpur Corridor project was a project of peace and brotherhood due to which the Sikh community in India, America and other countries were paying tribute to Pakistani leadership. He said that all facilities including foolproof security would be given to the minorities, visiting Pakistan.