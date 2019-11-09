Share:

LAHORE - The Aiman Institute of Medical Sciences is playing a vital role in producing medical technicians, said the institute’s Chief Executive Sabir Jamal at the annual function of the 9th batch of pharmacy technicians. He said the institute was working with a cause instead of making money. Kings College of Pharmacy, Sahiwal, Principal Dr Muhammad Javad and Surayya Azim Institute of Allied Health Sciences Principal Dr Faizul Hassan Faizi distributed diplomas to students attended the event .

Attiqur Rehman, Dr Amir, Dr Rana Naveed Khan and Aiman Group of Colleges Director (Operations) Dr Muhammad Tahir were also present.

CAPTION:

Aiman Institute of Medical Sciences Principal Dr Saadia Mushtaq gives away certificates to students.