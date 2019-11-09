Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) yesterday submitted a no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri.

The party wants National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to put its motion in the upcoming sitting of the assembly [on Monday]. “We understand that the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly has violated the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, 2007 and lost the confidence of the majority of the House,” says the resolution, submitted by PML-N MNAs Khawaja Asif, Khurram Dastgir Khan, Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha and Muhammad Sajjad.

The parliamentary opposition parties, the sources said, had decided to register strong protest, if recently restored MNA Qasim Khan Suri chairs the National Assembly session as deputy speaker anymore.

The opposition in the house would argue that the deputy speaker had been denotified so as per rules and regulations fresh election of deputy speaker’s post should be conducted without any delay. The purpose of submitting the no-confidence motion is to deseat and conduct by-polls.

On September 27, the Balochistan High Court election tribunal had declared Suri’s election void and ordered re-election in his constituency, NA-265 (Quetta-II).