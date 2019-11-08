Share:

There are about five major public sector hospitals in Karachi: Jinnah postgraduate, Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, Civil hospital, National institute of child health, and National institute of cardiovascular diseases.

In public sector hospitals Mostly Doctors do not see their patients properly as private sector hospitals’ Doctors do. Unsurprisingly, it has often seen long queues of patients, which is unbearable for patients, in public sector hospitals.

According to a survey, about 84 percent doctors favored the reason of inadequate salary to doctors and paramedical staff by the government while other two reasons favored by about 80 percent doctors were lack of facilities and security of doctors and illiteracy and poverty of patients.

I humbly request the concerned authorities to take action against the issue, boost the budget of health sectors, and more importantly make sure to visit the hospitals every month.

ABRAR MOOSA,

Karachi.