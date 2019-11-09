Share:

LAHORE - A delegation of Sikh leaders from Amritsar called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Chief Minister’s Office on Friday.

Punjab Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights Sardar Mahinder Pal Singh was also present on the occasion. The Sikh leaders thanked the chief minister for laying foundation stone of the Baba Guru Nanak University in Nankana Sahib.

Sardar Mahinder Pal Singh lauded services of the chief minister and said that Buzdar had won hearts of the Sikh community of Pakistan as well as India. Sikh leader from Amritsar Bikram Jeet Singh Lati said, “We will always be thankful to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Usman Buzdar.

Sikh leader Charan Jeet Singh said the Baba Guru Nanak University would become the best educational institution of the region. Baljeet Singh said that he feel proud by seeing the Sikh community in Pakistan. Harpreet Singh said that it is a matter of great pleasure for him to meet a simple and humble chief minister like Usman Buzdar.