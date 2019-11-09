Share:

KARACHI - Wearing down of major arteries due to collapse of underground sewerage system in red zone area is a black blot in face of Sindh government, Karachi Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said.

This indifferent attitude shows government’s complete failure towards resolving multifaceted civic problems for long, he remarked.

In recent past, these collapsed Abdullah Haroon Road, Saddar Road, Cantonment Board Road, Dr Ziauddin Ahmed Road and many adjacent roads were carpeted with millions of funds.

It is beyond any imagination how rebuilt roads can collapse in just few months period, Naeem-ur-Rehman questioned.

Due to closure of these major roads, traffic jams have become order of the day on Shahrah-e-Faisal, Metropole Hotel, Awan-e-Saddar Road, Fawwara Chowk, Fatima Jinnah Road and many nearby roads.

The commuters are passing through great mental agony due to lethargic approach of Sindh government and concerned departments. Government should expedite rebuilding of these roads without any delay as it is sheer responsibility of it to provide relief to city taxpayers.