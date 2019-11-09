Share:

HYDERABAD - A special train carrying 768 devotees departed from Hyderabad railway station here Friday afternoon to celebrate 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

The devotees including men, women and children belonging to Sikh and Hindu religions gathered at the railway station from different districts of Sindh for their spiritual journey.

The train consisted 8 bogies of economy class and 2 lower AC. As many as 3 special trains carried the devotees from different railway stations in Sindh to Nankana Sahib in Punjab for the festival.

Stringent security arrangements were made at the railway station for the devotees.

“We are grateful for the arrangements which the government has made for the devotees,” said Khushwant Singh, one of the passengers, while talking to the media. Singh and other passengers also hailed the government’s decision of opening the Kartarpur border and facilitating the Sikh devotees.

They also praised Prime Minister Imran Khan for his support to their community.

Pardeep Kumar, another devotee, told that during the six-day stay at Nankana Sahib they would perform the religious rituals.