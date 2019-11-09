Share:

ISLAMABAD - As thousands of JUI-F-led marchers continued their protest on Friday, the stalemated talks between the negotiating teams of the government and the opposition failed to find a way forward for resolving the ongoing crisis.

The marchers offered their Friday prayer led by Maulana Fazlur Rehman at the sit-in venue here at H-9 ground. The government negotiating team led by Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak called on the Prime Minister Imran Khan and briefed him about the situation.

According to the insiders, the Prime Minister said if opposition is sticking to demand for his resignation then what is the point to continue talks with the opposition committee. It was also reliably learnt that a PML-N team led by Khawaja Asif MNA held a meeting with Maulana Fazlur Rehman and exchanged views on the latest developments about the crisis. Likewise, an intermediary of the speaker of the Punjab Assembly Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi also met Maulana Fazlur Rehman and discussed the situation.

Meanwhile, JUI-F Secretary General Senator Abdul Ghafoor Haidri has warned the government to expand the political protest to other parts of the country if the government did not announce schedule for fresh elections. In a related development, Maulana Fazlur Rehman while addressing the protesting marchers in the late evening said he did not accept the ‘fake’ parliament let alone legislation passed through it.

“No legislation has taken place since formation of this parliament… their president promulgates 10 to 15 ordinances in one go and then these ordinances are hurried through the house,” he said. “Let me assure you one thing, resolutions of a fake assembly like this and its legislations have no legal value. These are forced laws and the nation would never accept executive orders of the controversial prime minister.”

Conveying the message of ‘unity’ and ‘harmony’ to all state institutions, Maulana Fazl, in his address to the protesters, said they were expected to support all opposition parties in uprooting this “incompetent and illegitimate government”.

Commenting on the ongoing peace negotiations with the government, he said, “We have conveyed the message to the government’s team to visit us when you have PM Imran Khan’s resignation with you”.