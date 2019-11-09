Share:

LAHORE - TECNO has collaborated with Daraz for their second edition of popular Gyara Gyara (11.11) sale. The sale will kick off at mid night on 11th of November. TECNO is also offering free gifts during the Countdown Gala starting from 8th November on biggest game show ARY Jeeto Pakistan. The show will be hosted by famous celebrity of Pakistan, Urwa Hocaine. The show will have an exclusive game segment where the participants will be handed out free Spark 4 phones. The most popular TECNO phones will be available on incredible discounts during the biggest sale of the year that will continue for five days.