ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTWF) President Lt Col (R) Wasim Ahmed Janjua has said that top Korean taekwondo coach Master Han landed in Islamabad and was received by the federation’s officials on Friday morning.

He said that the PTWF had done its part in highly limited resources and almost no financial assistance. “We have brought the world’s renowned coach and he will not only train our top professional players and coaches but also Pakistani officials, which will benefit the country in the years to come.

“But we need the support of IPC Minister and DG PSB as without their all-out backing, it will be almost impossible for the federation to shoulder the huge expenses. I hope that Dr Fehmida Mirza will surely take good care of the federation as well as the players. We have been working out of our skins to win international titles in highly limited resources. We have win major medals and our athletes are creating waves at international circuit.

“But we need all-out support to help fund Master Han monthly salary as well as other expenditures. The Olympics qualifiers are round the corner and we are hopeful about Haroon Khan’s chances of direct qualification in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Any help from the IPC minister will mean a lot not only for the federation but also for the country and the players will also take lot of heart,” he added.

“I request De Fehmida Mirza to announce support for the PTWF and also help us in purchasing latest equipment as we have bid for G1 event next year. We need to buy latest equipment to stand realistic chances of doing well in the major events,” Wasim concluded.