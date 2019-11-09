Share:

KARACHI - Federal Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vawda on Friday said that Jamiat Ulema -e-Islam- Fazal (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman demanded re-election in the country but he fails to understand that even then Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) will remain in power.

Talking to media persons, Faisal Vawda said that the JUI-F leader said that he wants to keep the street protest going till PTI remains in power.

“If Maulana wants to remain on the streets during PTI’s tenure then he should understand that PTI will be re-elected even after a new election and he’ll have to remain on the streets,” he added. The Minister Water Resources said that what maulana demanded will in-turn make the people suffer because they would have to remain on the streets till the logical conclusion of PTI’s tenure.