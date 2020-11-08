Share:

Wah Cantt-The food department has made elaborate arrangements for uninterrupted flour supply in the market of twin cities of Taxila and Wah to address the issue of shortage of flour and in this connection, 10 thousand bags of flour are being supplied on daily basis. Talking to newsmen here on Sunday, Assistant Food Controller Aabid Khan has informed that all out efforts are being made to address the issue of hoarding and artificial price hike of the flour in the market. In this connection, the availability is monitored around the clock. He informed that as many as 400 bags of 10 kg and 200 bags of 20 kg are being supplied Sahult bazaar of tehsil Taxila per day so that people who came for shopping there could buy flour at official rate.