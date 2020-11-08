Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has arrested 125 individuals and sealed 77 shops over non-compliance of coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) across the city during the last week.

The authorities imposed fine of Rs191,500 to shops by conducting 1,162 inspections, an ICT spokesman told APP on Sunday. ICT has sealed four hotels, three wedding halls and nine restaurants during this time span.

The teams of law enforcement agencies including police, rangers and officials of district administration intensified crackdown against those who were not wearing face masks in commercial markets and other public places to keep the deadly virus at bay, the spokesman said.

He said Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat had imposed section 144 CrPC a week ago in the city for a period of two months to control second wave of COVID-19.