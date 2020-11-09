Share:

KARACHI - Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) conducted an entry test for its Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) programme on Sunday. As around 1,400 students appeared in the test competing for a total of 100 seats.Director Admissions Noman Ahsan formed teams of 90 invigilators who underwent training and rehearsal in the week before, said a statement. Vice Chancellor (VC) Professor S M Tariq Rafi toured the test centres and stressed on following the government’s SOPs for corona virus prevention. In this regard, the whole process of admissions was completed online. Candidates were required to bring admit cards and photo IDs, and were only allowed to enter the premises if wearing a mask.