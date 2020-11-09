Share:

KARACHI - On the occasion of the 17th annual general body meeting of Pakistan Nutrition and Dietetic Society (PNDS), a panel discussion was organised on “Promotion of Good Nutrition and Health by Media Professional in Pakistan” at Movenpick hotel Karachi. President, PNDS Fayza Khan said that good nutrition was important not only in the management of chronic diseases such as heart disease, hypertension, diabetes, obesity, lung diseases and certain types of cancers & also played a pivotal role in the prevention of public health issues such as under nutrition & stunting. Unfortunately, there is a lack of awareness in the general public about the role of good nutrition in disease management and prevention. The aim of organising this panel discussion was to develop a plan of action in collaboration with media professionals to spread information about good nutrition and health in general public. PNDS is a registered professional society since 2003 which aims to develop, strengthen and advance the profession of nutrition and dietetics through capacity building and improving the nutritional status of the people of Pakistan.