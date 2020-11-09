Share:

MANSEHRA - At least five people died in three different incidents in Mansehra and Kohistan on Sunday.

According to the police, in the first incident a 14-year old girl Rukhsana daughter of Fareed was killed in the limits of Shankiyari Police Station. The girl was adopted by Wali-ur-Rehman resident of Manda Gucha Mansehra. Police during the initial investigation found a bullet hole in the head of Rukhsana and arrested two nephews of the Wali-ur-Rehman on the doubt of killing the girl.

In another incident two motorcyclists, Muhammad Iqbal and Ehtisham, lost their lives when their motorcycle collided with a Suzuki at Koza Banda. They sustained serious injuries and were referred to Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad in critical condition but could not succumb to injuries.

In another incident two labours were killed in village Thoti Tehsil Kundian Kohistan when they were working beside a hill.

They have been identified as Jahanzeb son of Sawal Faqeer and Sher Alam son of Phoos.