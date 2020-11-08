Share:

ISLAMABAD-The authorities have decided to seal five sub-sectors of the capital city to prevent community spread of the virus as the country crossed the 1,500 mark of daily infections for the first time since July on Saturday.

With the second wave of COVID-19 intensifying, the number of Coronavirus cases is increasing in the country that prompted the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad to issue a notification in this regard. These sub-sectors would be sealed at 10am today (Monday) after emergence of COVID-19 positive cases in the areas. The sub-sectors to be sealed include I-8 3, I-8/4, G-9/I, G-10/4 and G-6/2. All these sectors will be locked down today morning. The residents have been requested to cooperate with the authorities.

According to the DC’s notification, the areas are being sealed on the request of the district health authorities. Local police will cordon off the sealed areas to ensure safety of public at large, according to the notification.

Islamabad has reported more than 200 new COVID-19 cases for five straight days. The city reported 255 new Coronavirus cases on Sunday, marking the fifth straight day the capital recorded more than 200 daily infections. It has also reported two more deaths. The number of cases in Islamabad has risen to 21,557 while deaths have reached 238.

Similarly, Gilgit-Baltistan has recorded 15 new cases while Azad Jammu and Kashmir has confirmed 51, taking their tallies to 4,358 and 4,703 respectively. AJK has also reported two more fatalities, taking the total number of deaths in the region to 109.

Punjab recorded 369 new cases and eight fatalities during the last 24 hours. According to the officials, the provinces recorded 369 fresh cases of Coronavirus on Saturday, taking its tally for confirmed cases to 106,577. The province’s death toll has reached 2,407 as eight more succumbed to the infectious disease. About 97,614 people have so far recovered from the deadly virus in Punjab.

Another 1,436 cases took Pakistan’s tally to 343,189 on Sunday. Pakistan recorded a total of 1,436 fresh Coronavirus cases and 25 more fatalities on Sunday. As per the government’s COVID-19 portal, the number of confirmed virus cases in the country has gone up to 343,189, whereas 6,968 people have so far lost their lives to the deadly infection. Around 519 recoveries were also recorded, taking the tally for recovered patients to 318,417.