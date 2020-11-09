Share:

BAJAUR - A shelter home has been set up in Bajaur district for homeless and helpless people in the light of the directives of the provincial and federal governments.

In this connection, Assistant Commissioner Khar Fazal Rahim on the special directives of the Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Sherpao accompanied by Tehsildar Khar Bakht Jahan visited the shelter home.

They reviewed arrangements for homeless people and passengers in the shelter home. Two time meals and breakfast is provided to the IDPs in the shelter home.

They said on the directives of the provincial and federal governments, the district administration of Bajaur had taken every step to ensure that no one was left hungry or without shelter home facility.