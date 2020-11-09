Share:

Resident Representative of Hanns Seidel Foundation (HSF) Pakistan Dr Steffen Kudella Monday said the Artificial Intelligence (AI) would change the world more than anything else due to its multi-dimensional impacts, including time efficiency and accuracy.

Speaking during a roundtable discussion “Technological Transformation in Pakistan : an Asset or Liability” here, he said, “The technological development is one of the greatest challenges of our future. Computers and robots are replacing more and more human jobs.”

The discussion was jointly organized by the HSF and the Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS).

Dr Steffen Kudella highlighted the negative impacts of the AI. “If this trend continues, it could lead to an unequal society in which a very small elite of ‘technical experts’ control the whole economy, and in which most humans become part of a huge unemployed mass.”

At the same time, he shed light on the AI’s positivity, saying the technological development provided a lot of reason to hope as it had positive potential related to healthcare, traffic control etc.