MUZAFFARABAD - President State Jammu & Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan, and various British Parliamentarians yesterday expressed solidarity with Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement Altaf Ahmed Bhat and his family members whose houses were raided in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir by the barbaric Indian security forces.

On October 29, 2020, Indian so-called National Intelligence Agency had raided the house of Zaffar Akbar Bhat, while his other brothers Ghulam Akbar Bhat, Bilal Bhat, and Fayyaz Ahmed Bhat are being targeted, their houses and businesses are being raided.

Kashmiri freedom seeker and Chairman of Jammu & Kashmir Salvation Movement, Jammu Kashmir Voice of Victims, has been continuously raising the voice of the besieged Kashmiris all over the world.

Bhat has lost 22 family members for the right of self-determination and Kashmir Freedom struggle.

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan while showing solidarity to Altaf Ahmed Bhat and his family in his video message said that Altaf Bhat is a strong voice for the right to self-determination to Kashmiris. While for the struggle for liberty and freedom 22 family members of Altaf Ahmed Bhat are martyred.

President Masood Khan added that Altaf Ahmed Bhat is campaigning worldwide against the human rights violations taking place in IIOJK. To muzzle his voice, Indian occupational forces resorted to the persecution of his family living in IIOJK.

Andrew Gwynne, UK MP, while showing solidarity with Altaf Ahmed Bhat said that the Bhat family family members are being intimidated and harassed, and family members have been killed by Indian army for speaking about the occupation.

“Violence and intimidation will never succeed,” Andrew Gwynne maintained and also expressed solidarity with all the people who are being harassed and threatened in Kashmir.

Another UK MP Jess Phillips said that Altaf Ahmed Bhat’s family have been intimidated, bullied and terrible aggressive violence used. She showed solidarity with all the Kashmiris.

Kate Hollern MP also expressed solidarity with Altaf Ahmed Bhat and regretted the loss of his 22 family members. She also condemned the harassment and persecution of people of Kashmir.

She called upon the international community to apply pressure on India to ensure end to violations of human rights in Kashmir.