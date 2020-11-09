Share:

ISLAMABAD - The 143rd birth anniversary of great Muslim philosopher and poet Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal will be observed today across the country with national zeal and fervour.

According to details, a graceful change-of-guard ceremony will be held at his mausoleum in Lahore, different social and literary organizations have planned seminars, exhibitions, and conferences to pay homage to the national poet and highlight different aspects of his life and teachings.

In their separate messages on the occasion, President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister have paid rich tributes to Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

In his message, President Dr. Arif Alvi said Allama Iqbal was the great benefactor of the Muslims of sub-continent, who envisioned the idea of a separate homeland for them and later his dream was translated into reality.

The President said, Allama Iqbal was a great thinker who imbibed in Muslims the spirit of unity, through his writings and poetry that greatly helped them to achieve a separate homeland.

He said that Allama Iqbal has rendered great services for the promotion of Muslim cause by infusing a revolutionary spirit in them and playing a prominent role in the renaissance of Muslim society in sub-continent. Highlighting Allama Iqbal’s philosophy of “Khudi”, the President called upon the countrymen, particularly the younger generation; need to follow his path and ideals that would greatly help Muslim Ummah in overcoming the modern day’s challenges.

“We need to follow Allama Iqbal’s teachings on Islam and his philosophy of “Khudi” that believe in the promotion of self-respect and human dignity”, the President emphasised to make Pakistan a prosperous nation.

“Let us stand united, set aside our differences and pledge to work for the unity of Muslim Ummah, and progress and prosperity of the country”, the President concluded.

In his message, Prime Minister Imran Khan also pledged to give a practical shape to Iqbal’s Pakistan according to his ideas and philosophy.

He underlined the need of seeking guidance from Allama Iqbal’s thoughts to find solution to the issues being faced by the country and the nation, thus transforming it into an Islamic welfare state.

He said that now it was their individual and collective responsibility to play their role in the building of the nation while exploring thoughts of Allama Iqbal.

The prime minister said Allama Iqbal had decided to guide the Muslims of sub-continent with his thoughts and poetry at a time when they were groping in the darkness of slavery in search of their identity.

With his poetry, Allama Iqbal invoked that power with which the Muslims overcome their sense of despondency, guiding them to achieve the impossible, he added.

The prime minister further said Allama Iqbal not only dreamt of Pakistan but also reflected upon the issues it would have to face after its creation.

It was due to the farsightedness of his personality who had many years earlier predicted the contemporary problems being faced by us, he added.

The prime minister said Iqbal’s vision was a guiding force to overcome issues like sectarianism and extremism.

The prime minister specially advised the youth to discover their innate qualities identical with Iqbal’s symbol of eagle, with which they could carve a niche in the world.

He urged the nation to concentrate their energies on transforming Pakistan under the visions of its forefathers and stressed upon the need of reorganization of political, social and economic bodies.

Born on November 9, 1877 in Sialkot and called as “Mufakkir-e-Pakistan” Dr. Allama Iqbal conceived the concept of a separate homeland for the Muslims of then United India.

Iqbal attended Scottish Mission School Sialkot for his early education and graduated from the prestigious Government College Lahore in 1897. He earned his master’s degree in philosophy from the same institution in 1899.

He received a scholarship from Trinity College in Cambridge and graduated as a bachelor of arts in 1906.

Iqbal earned a doctorate degree from Ludwig Maximilian University in Germany in 1908 with his thesis on the development of metaphysics in Persia.

The same year, he returned to Lahore and joined Government College University as a professor of philosophy and English literature. In 1922, he was knighted by King George V.

In his famous address in Allahabad, India, Dr. Allam Iqbal outlined the vision for a separate homeland for Indian Muslims, who, according to him, are a distinct nation, and deserve independence. His address is known as the foundation of the “Two-Nation Theory” that later paved the way for the foundation of Pakistan in 1947.

It was Iqbal who persuaded Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, to return from England and lead the Indian Muslims in their struggle for a separate homeland. Jinnah returned to India in 1936 and became the president of the All India Muslim League, the founding political party of Pakistan.