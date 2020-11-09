Share:

RAWALPINDI - Pakistan captain Babar Azam and young batting sensation Haider Ali slammed half centuries to help Pakistan seal T20I series victory over Zimbabwe, following a comfortable eight-wicket win in the second T20I in Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Electing to field after winning the toss, Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf and leg-spinner Usman Qadir, the son of former Pakistan international Abdul Qadir, displayed fabulous bowling performances as the visitors could manage to score just 134 for seven in allotted 20 overs, courtesy to Ryan Ponsonby Burl, who scored unbeaten 32 off 22 balls with the help of a six and a boundary. Wesley Madhevere was the other main scorer for Zimbabwe as he made 24 off 22 balls, hitting three fours and a six.

Haris Rauf and Usman Qadir picked up three scalps apiece for 31 and 23 runs respectively, while allrounder Faheem Ashraf grabbed one wicket. Pacers Mohammad Hasnain and Wahab Riaz remained wicketless. Pakistan’s reply was not convincing at the start as when they were on 10, opener Fakhar Zaman departed after scoring five runs off 11 balls.

Young Haider Ali joined his captain Babar Azam as both produced scintillating batting performances. Babar hammered the fastest half-century of his T20I career, scoring 51 runs off 28 balls with the help of eight boundaries and a huge six. Man-of-the-match Haider remained unbeaten on 66 off 43 balls, smashing six boundaries and three sixes.

Pakistan won the match in 15.1 overs as Khushdil Shah, who came on two down position finished the game in style as he pulled off Ngarava’s short ball to deep midwicket fence for four. Khushdil, who debuted on Saturday was given another chance to make his case further as he made unbeaten 11 off nine balls.

Meanwhile, former Zimbabwe captain Elton Chigumbura will play his last international match on Tuesday, November 10. The 3rd and final T20I, which would be a dead rubber, is scheduled to be held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Chigumbura, 34, announced his plan of retirement on November 7, ahead of the 1st T20I in which scored a 13-ball 21. Zimbabwe have lost the T20I series but would want to send off Chigumbura, a stalwart of Zimbabwean cricket, on a winning note.

Scorecard

ZIMBABWE:

B Taylor c Rizwan b Haris Rauf 3

C Chibhabha c Faheem b Haris 15

S Williams b Faheem Ashraf 13

W Madhevere lbw b Usman Qadir 24

Sikandar Raza b Usman Qadir 7

R Burl not out 32

E Chigumbura st Rizwan b Qadir 18

D Tiripano c Fakhar b Haris Rauf 15

T Chisoro not out 3

EXTRAS: (lb 1, w 3) 4

TOTAL: (7 wkts, 20 overs) 134

FOW: 1-5, 2-30, 3-38, 4-65, 5-66, 6-90, 7-120

BOWLING: M Hasnain 4-0-28-0, Haris Rauf 4-0-31-3, Faheem Ashraf 4-0-20-1, Wahab Riaz 4-0-31-0, Usman Qadir 4-0-23-3.

PAKISTAN:

Fakhar c Chigumbura b Muzarabani 5

Babar c Chigumbura b Muzarabani 51

Haider Ali not out 66

Khushdil Shah not out 11

EXTRAS: (lb 1, w 3) 4

TOTAL: (2 wkts, 15.1 overs) 137

FOW: 1-10, 2-110

BOWLING: B Muzarabani 4-0-33-2, R Ngarava 3.1-0-28-0, DT Tiripano 2-0-18-0, TS Chisoro 3-0-26-0, SC Williams 1-0-11-0, Sikandar Raza 2-0-20-0.

TOSS: Pakistan

UMPIRES: Ahsan Raza, Rashid Riaz

TV UMPIRE: Aleem Dar

MATCH REFEREE: M Javed