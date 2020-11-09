Share:

LAHORE - Chairman of Kashmir Council Europe, Ali Raza Syed, while felicitating the newly elected US President, Joe Bidden, has expressed the hope that he would play significant role in the settlement of Kashmir dispute. In a statement in Brussels, he urged the US President not to ignore security issues in South Asia, especially the Kashmir dispute because it is essentially related to peace in this region. Ali Raza said people of Kashmir have a lot of expectations from Joe Biden who has already emphasized on restoration of their rights. He said the new US President should use his good offices and influence for a peaceful solution of the Kashmir dispute.