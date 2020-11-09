Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal cabinet will discuss a seven-point agenda including nomination of Directors on the Board of Saindak Metals Limited in its next meeting tomorrow.

According to a copy of the agenda available with The Nation, the federal cabinet will discuss presentation of rationalization of subsidies and grants. The federal cabinet will also give approval of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), request for grant of permission to investigate U/S 188 Cr.PC in cases FIR No.36/2010 & FIR No. 40/2020 of FIA CCC, Lahore, nomination of Directors on the Board of Saindak Metal Limited in next meeting.

The federal cabinet will also discuss ratification of the decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet in its meeting held on 28-10-2020, ratification of the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) of the Cabinet in its meeting held on 29-10-2020, nomination for re-constitution of Pharmacy Council of Pakistan (PCP) and any other item with the permission of the Prime Minister. The federal cabinet will also discuss how to control inflation and overall political situation of the country.