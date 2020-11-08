Share:

ISLAMABAD - Spokesman Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik Sunday said that in coming days, chances of smog Air Quality Index (AQI) would increase in federal capital. He said that smog might increase around 200-250 (AQI) in capital which is considered to be an unhealthy trend. He underlined the need that people should follow the SOP’s while going outside as it directly affects the lungs.

“I urge the authorities concerned to take preventive measures to deal with the coming situation,” he added.