Share:

BEIJING - China and India had a candid, in-depth and constructive exchange of views on disengagement in the 8th round of China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting. The meeting was held along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector of China-India border areas, Ministry of National Defense (MND) of China said in a statement on Sunday. Both sides agreed to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, ensure their frontline troops to exercise restraint and avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation, said the statement. Both sides agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels.