SKARDU - Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Sunday said those who had hatched conspiracies to weaken state institutions could not be benevolent to the nation. Speaking at a public meeting here, he said opposition was fighting for its political and personal gains instead of protecting the national interests. He further said that former rulers had plundered the country’s resources and put billions of rupees in the accounts of their children. He told the opposition that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan would not give them National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), and that the process of accountability would continue. The minister said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, after having been rejected by people of his own constituency in the general elections of 2018, had now become the head of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to vent his frustration. “PM Imran is well aware of the problems of common man and is striving for their welfare,” Gandapur said.

Even when Imran was not in power, the minister added, he started public welfare projects like Shaukat Khanum hospital and National University of Modern Languages where poor people were being given free treatment and education.

He maintained that it was under the leadership of PM Imran that Pakistan had become the first Muslim country which banned dowry.

He said under the Sehat Sahulat Programme, the government was providing free medical treatment to the underprivileged in a swift and dignified manner.

Gandapur said the prime minister had announced to make Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) a full-fledged province to eliminate decades old deprivation of people of the area.

“The people of Pakistan have been blessed with a great leader in the form of Imran Khan who is a true spokesman of the aspirations of the nation,” he said while urging people to cast their votes with a sense of responsibility.