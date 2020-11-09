Share:

LAHORE - Chinese Media says China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project will not only benefit certain areas but also promote development across Pakistan. According to a report of China Radio International, infrastructure, construction of industries and elimination of energy shortages will guarantee a bright future of Pakistan. It further said the Orange Line Metro Train in Lahore has not only increased travel facilities for the people but also created new employment opportunities. In the last five years, CPEC projects have created 55,000 direct jobs in the road infrastructure sector, of which 48,000 have been created specifically for local Pakistanis. According to a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, major projects with a direct investment of 25 billion dollars have been completed since the inception of CPEC. In the next phase, industrial cooperation is the focus of CPEC’s construction and development.