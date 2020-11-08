Share:

Finally, four days after the election day, a conclusive result was produced and it was announced that Joe Biden had won the presidency for the next four years. It is this four-day delay that strives to teach us a lesson about democracy. It is not that the system is inherently faulty but instead is intricate and comprehensive. Thus, to prematurely doubt the credibility of the exercise and throw about accusations of electoral fraud, we must understand the importance of patience and tolerance in this regard.

Throughout the course of the last week, Trump, along with his fellow party members, have been accusing their opposition of tampering with the process and partaking in electoral fraud of various degrees—a practice that seems all too common in Pakistan as well. Within a few hours of voting booths being open, and until the very end, accusations of rigging and mismanagement are not only epitomised but made the centre of attention even in the best of democracies. As such, there is much to be learnt from the US’ election.

Democracies require all stakeholders to have immense patience and tolerance in light of the fact that the entire procedure is not only convoluted but incredibly extensive as well. A few irregularities don’t mean that the entire system is faulty but just that human error, or unexpected difficulties, may occur. So before we question, we must give the structure a chance to work. The benefit of the doubt must be given in recognition of the sanctity of the process and the trust that is placed in it as the dominant form of governance across the globe. Instead of condemning democracy as a whole, we must go above and beyond to uphold its principles on home ground especially.