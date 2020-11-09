Share:

LAHORE - Diamond Paints/FG Polo clinched the Total Nutrition Polo Cup after outsmarting Newage Cables by 4-2½ in the main final played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Sunday.

Tom Brodie emerged as star of the day as he played outstanding polo and hammered a hat-trick from the winning side, while the remaining one goal from the winner came from Saqib Khan Khakwani. From the losing side, which had a half goal handicap advantage, only Edward Banner Eve played well and contributed two goals in his team’s total.

Diamond Paints/FG Polo were off to flying start as they thrashed two back-to-back goals through Tom Brodie, which provided them 2-0 lead. Newage Cables then made their presence felt by converting a 30-yard penalty through Edward Banner Eve that help them reduce the margin to 2-1. Just before the end of the second chukker, Tom Brodie converted one more goal to further enhance their lead to 3-1.

The only goal of the third chukker was scored by Newage Cables, when Edward Banner Eve fired in a field goal to reduce the deficit to 3-2. In the fourth and last chukker, Saqib Khan Khakwani struck one goal to give his side 4-2 edge. With a half goal handicap advantage for Newage Cables, Diamond Paints/FG Polo won the match and trophy by 4-2½. Shah Shamyl Alam and Guy Gibrat officiated the final as field umpires.

Soon after scoring the title victory, winning team player Mir Shoaib Ahmed, who is also CEO of Diamond Paints, said: “Our team prepared very well for the event and also fought well against all the opponents throughout the tournament. The title triumph is the result of team work as well as hard work and we are keen to continue to work hard to win more titles in this polo season.”

The subsidiary final was played between Barry’s and Pebble Breaker and after a tough battle, Barry’s emerged as winners with a score of 6-4. From Barry’s, Hamza Mawaz Khan displayed high-quality polo skills and contributed a quartet in his team’s total while Agha Musa Ali Khan converted a brace. From Pebble Breaker, Ahmed Bilal Riaz hammered a hat-trick and Amirreza Behboudi scored one goal.

Mrs. Abdul Haye Mehta graced the final as chief guest and distributed prizes and shields among the winners. Other notables present on the occasion were Lahore Polo Club President Omer Sadik, executive committee members Agha Murtaza, Shah QubilaiAlam, Feroz Gulzar, Saqib Khan Khakwani, Agha Najeeb Raza, LPC Secretary Lt Col (r) Mudassar Sharif, players and their families and polo enthusiasts.