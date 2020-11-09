Share:

LAHORE - In a crackdown against criminals, Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) seized 27 pistols, 3 rifles, 28 magazine, 343 bullets and thousands of rupees during various raids. SP Dolphins Squad Rashid Hadayat, while giving details of the weekly performance of both the wings informed that crime fighters of Dolphins Squad and PRU also recovered narcotics including 42 bottles of liquor, 463 gram hashish and heroin from the accused criminals. Dolphins and PRU wings showed immediate response to the all 459 calls received on helpline 15. While promoting community policing, the Dolphins and PRU helped 146 people on different roads of the city. Dolphin Squad and PRU during vigorous and effective patrolling in the city, checked 2543 vehicles, more than 118 motorbikes and 120,932 persons. As many as 59 motorbikes and a vehicle were impounded and 197 people were detained in different police stations due to incomplete documents, whereas, disciplinary action was taken against responsible persons. As many as 1 car, 15 bikes, 16 mobile phones and more than Rs 35,000 were recovered from the criminals during the action. Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested 20 criminals for wheeling, 1 in kite flying and 2 in aerial firing. Both Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested 92 TOs and CAs during the last week crackdown during the same period. DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan said that effective patrolling by Dolphin units on busy roads and in congested areas has surely foiled many attempts of crimes and downgraded the crime rate in the metropolis.