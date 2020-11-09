Share:

PESHAWAR - Under the Integrated Tourism Zones Project, international standard tourist centres are being set up at Mankial in Swat, Mudkalasht in Chitral, Thandiani in Abbottabad and Mansehra.

These views were expressed by KP Secretary Tourism, Culture, Sports, Archeology, Museums and Youth Affairs Muhammad Abid Majeed while talking to media here on Sunday during his visit to the Peshawar Services Club to meet with the participants of the 11th Vintage Classic Car Show.

He was accompanied by Director General Culture and Tourism Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Capt (Retd) Kamran Ahmed Afridi, Additional Secretary Tourism Junaid Khan, CPO Asif Shehab, Director Youth Saleem Jan, officials of Culture and Tourism Authority and other dignitaries.

Secretary Abid Majeed inspected 50 antique and classic cars and met with foreign tourists participating in the rally organised jointly by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority and Land Rover. He said, new tourist zones in the province would further boost tourism. According to the government’s vision steps were being taken to promote tourism in the province and it would create development as well employment opportunities in the province, he added.

Abid Majeed said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rich in natural beauty, had ample opportunities for tourism. The provincial government had set up four Integrated Tourism Zones (ITZs) and had decided to set up international standard tourist centres at Mankial in Swat, Madakalisht in Chitral, Thandiani in Abbottabad and Mansehra.

He said that work had been started on four different projects under the Department of Tourism, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the same programme in Upper Dir, Kamrat, Bin Shahi in Dirpai, Skyland and Laram Top.

DG Culture and Tourism Authority KP Capt (Retd) Kamran Ahmed Afridi said the purpose of starting the rally from Khyber District was to take tourists to these districts as well. A large number of people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have also participated in the rally this time. “The participation of foreign tourists in the rally is a proof that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a peaceful province,” he said.

He said that according to the vision of the government, steps were being taken to promote tourism in the province. Work was underway on tourism zones for the growing trend of tourism in the province.

and new tourist destinations for tourists.

More than 50 participants from different cities of the country participating in the rally with their vehicles while this year foreigners are also participating in the rally. Participants in the rally participating in the rally with their vehicles from 1930s to 1970s, including Mercedes, Ford, Chevrolet, Mustang MG, VW, Mini and other antique vehicles.