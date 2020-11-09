Share:

MULTAN - A labourer buried alive as he stranded under mud while digging well for sewerage near Fatima Jinnah Road Bahawalpur bypass towards Dunyapur here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a labourer namely Muhammad Shabbir s/o Muhammad Bux residents of Shoukat colony near Basti Malook was busy in digging well for sewerage. All of a sudden, mud fell down and he stranded under it. Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and started operation. Rescue 1122 recovered the body after a hard struggle.

All measures being taken to control inflation

Special Coordinator to Chief Minister on price control Haji Javed Akhtar Ansari said that Punjab government utilising all possible resources to control inflation in order to provide relief to masses.

Talking to journalists after assuming charge of his office here on Sunday, Haji Javed Akhtar Ansari said that stockers and profiteers would be treated with iron hands and prices on subsidised rates would be provided to masses. He urged masses to inform administration about stockers and profiteers adding that strict legal action would be taken against them without any discrimination. He lauded the decision of provincial government of establishment of Saholat Bazaars for public facilitation. He said that citizens were getting good quality commodities on subsidized rates through these Saholat Bazaars.

Ansari added that government had an ample stock of sugar and wheat which was being delivered to masses through these Saholat Bazaars.

MEPCO apprehends 513 power pilferers in one week

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams have raided and caught 513 power pilferers during one week across the South Punjab.

The teams have conducted separate raids at 13 districts of South Punjab against the power pilferers under the directions of CEO MEPCO Engineer Mohsin Raza Khan and imposed over Rs 10 million fine to power pilferers over pilfering 595,000 electricity units.

The teams have also got lodged cases against two power pilferers during the above said period, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

15 bricks kiln owners booked over violations

District administration got registered FIRs against owners of 15 bricks kilns for violating government instructions regarding preventive measures against smog.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, the Deputy Director Environment Zaffar Iqbal along with police team conducted raids at various locations of the district here on Sunday and found 15 kilns operational despite government orders regarding closing of kilns having old technology from November 07.

Separate FIRs had been registered against violators including four at Multan, three from Shujabad and eight from Jalalpur Pirwala. Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak had directed officers concerned to ensure strict action against kiln owners over violations. He said that government had ordered to close all kilns having old technology which caused into smog.

It is pertinent to mention here that there were only six kiln having latest zigzag technology across the district.

Meanwhile, police arrested seven drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession. Police said on Sunday that during ongoing drive against drug pushers, the teams of different police stations conducted raids at various areas of their jurisdiction and arrested seven drug peddlers and recovered 3.140 kg hashish, 250 litres of liquor and a pistol 30 bore from them.