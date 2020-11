Share:

Multiple people were wounded as a water tanker rammed into a private bank's branch Monday here in the metropolis' North Nazimabad neighbourhood.

According to rescue sources, the water tanker was speeding and had lost control before hitting the building and wounding at least seven people.

Rescue sources noted that some vehicles parked outside the bank were also damaged by the out-of-control tanker.

Police noted that they were seeking information on the crashed water tanker.