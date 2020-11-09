Share:

GILGIT - Other provinces have approved sending the civil armed forces for upcoming general election in Gilgit Baltistan. “Our preparations for holding free, fair, peaceful and transparent election were in full swing,” said GB Inspector General of Police Dr Mujeeb Rehman while addressing a meeting of the Police Election Cell. He said the GB police was ready to play it’s role for forthcoming general election under the supervision of Chief Election Commission with the assistant of Chief Secretary and Home Secretary GB. He said necessary funds had been released for tightening security and arrangements, adding that schedule of deputing the civil arms forces from other provinces in different constituencies of GB had been made final. He said that all arrangements had been made final with the consultations of Returning officers, Commissioners and Deputy Commissioner by SSPs and regional officers. He said that police control rooms had established for effective and timely information from polling stations and deputed personals of police at polling stations would contact by wireless and mobile phones with police control room. IGP added that to insure the code of conduct of election and SOPs of Covid-19 instructions had been issued to DIGs and SSPs.