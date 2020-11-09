Share:

LAHORE - District Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh dispatched over 30 platoons for providing security cover to participants of Raiwind congregation while 250 personnel were deployed on security of religious and political figures during last week. Police said on Sunday that recruitment for the posts of constables, driver constables, lady constables and traffic assistants is underway. As many as 165 personnel of Operations Wing, 77 personnel of Investigation Wing, 67 personnel of Security Division and 40 personnel of Telecommunication were given fire practice at the firing range. Earlier, more than 6300 officers and personnel deployed in different wings of Lahore Police have been given fire practice.

The Judicial Wing produced 4272 accused from District Lahore and 43 accused from other districts safely in various courts.