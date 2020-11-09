Share:

ISLAMABAD - Opening ceremony of Pak-Russian Federation Joint exercise ’DRUZHBA-V’ was held at Tarbela on Sunday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate, Pakistan and Russian Federation Special Forces are participating in the two-week long counter-terrorism exercise.

The ISPR press release said that national anthems of both the countries were played at the start of the ceremony. The event was attended by Russian ambassador to Pakistan, Danila Ganich. Senior officials from both the armies were present on the occasion. On November 5, a contingent of Russian Federation Special Forces had arrived in Pakistan for the joint exercise DRUZHBA-V.

The exercise is aimed at sharing both the armies’ experiences in counter-terrorism domain. Sky diving and hostage rescue operations will be the highlights of the exercise, the ISPR said.