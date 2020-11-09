Share:

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to participate in the 20th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which will be hosted on Tuesday via video link, the Foreign Ministry of Pakistan said on Monday.

The invitation to the Pakistani prime minister to attend the meeting was extended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Russia holds the rotating SCO presidency this year.

"Since becoming a member in 2017, Pakistan has been actively contributing to the promotion (of) SCO's multi-sectoral agenda through participation in various SCO mechanisms," the statement said.

The SCO, which was founded in 2001, comprises eight members, namely China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.