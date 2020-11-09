Share:

SWABI - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, while presenting the real concept of the state of Madina, the biography of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) would be included in the curriculum from fifth grade to ninth grade.

He said that passing of anti-usury law and installation of solar system in mosques was also due to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. The present government was the only government in the history of Pakistan, which was taking steps to uplift the backward class.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only leader who raised his voice against those who insulted the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in the United Nations and said that in the name of freedom of expression, the feelings of Muslims should not be hurt and our hearts should not be hurt, loving the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was our faith.

In exchange for a hair of the world’s wealth was considered special, the glory of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was not tolerated in any case. He expressed these views in the Union Council Batakara while addressing the inauguration ceremony of Government Primary School and Peshawar Hamlet Road in Swabi District.

The Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser said that Islam was not a threat to those who used their razor blades against the government in the name of Islam. “No one can change we are the soldiers of Islam,” he said.

He said, “we have started a new relationship with Afghanistan in which Rashakai Economic Zone would play a key role. We want peace in Afghanistan. Peace in Pakistan is conditional on peace in Afghanistan,” he added.

He said, peace in Afghanistan was essential for access to Central Asia. He said that we wanted the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to be extended to Afghanistan, which would not only provide ample employment to the people of Afghanistan but also eliminate terrorism. He said, not only abundant employment would be provided but also the elimination of terrorism would be possible through that way.