Share:

LAHORE - Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer-Uddin Medical College Prof. Dr. Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar has said that the pilot project of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s power saving project has been started by replacing old ceiling fans in Lahore General Hospital. For this purpose, in the first phase Punjab Energy Efficiency and Conservation Agency has replaced 1300 fans of 80-watt to 150-watt and fixed new with low-energy fans of 60-watt while 5061 LED lights will soon be replaced in the second phase under this project. Principal PGMI told that this pilot project will not only help in overcoming the energy crisis by reducing the use of electricity but will also save the revenue of the hospital in millions of rupees annually. This saved money will be spent on the welfare of patients and the institution will be able to work in better atmosphere, he added. Medical Superintendent LGH Dr. Abdul Razzaq, AMS Dr. Riaz Hafeez, Electrical Engineer Zafar Mukhtar and Engineer Imran Bashir were also present on this occasion. Talking to media, Prof. Al-freed Zafar said that in the light of the orders of the Provincial Government, the Punjab Energy Efficiency and Conservation Agency (PEECA) launched its project with LGH which is a welcome development and the administration of LGH is fully committed to the Government’s campaign to save the electricity. It will provide support and awareness will be created among the people in this regard. Prof. Al-freed Zafar said that it was also gratifying that instead of relying on the resources of the hospital for the replacement of fans and lights, with the personal effort of Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid, the Government has provided funds to the said agency through which the project is being implemented. He disclosed that the government has generously provided resources to make the LGH an ideal institution and recently the 132 KV grid station has also become functional while the power supply to the National Grid Station has been increase. The shortage of voltage has been removed from the supply, which has saved valuable medical equipment, he added. Principal PGMI said that patients, relatives and staff also breathed a sigh of relief from the unannounced load shedding.

He expressed his commitment to take forward the patient friendly policies of the Minister of Health so that the people can get the best medical facilities in the Government hospitals and avail the medical treatment in befitting manner.