Share:

Captain Safdar, the spouse of PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a report. Meanwhile, Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah confirmed in a tweet PPP leader and former information minister, Qamar Zaman Kaira, also tested positive for coronavirus. PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira have tested positive for the coronavirus while campaigning for their parties in Gilgit-Baltistan, it emerged on Monday.

The son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Captain Safdar had to immediately leave the election campaign in Gilgit-Baltistan — where he was with his wife, Maryam Nawaz — and return to Lahore.

According to the reports, Captain Safdar has been moved to Lahore's Sharif Medical City Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

The report added that his lungs have been affected due to the coronavirus.

For the last two weeks, political leaders from the country's major parties have been campaigning in GB where legislative assembly elections will be held on Nov 15.

However, the region has seen an increase in coronavirus positivity rates with the National Command and Operation Centre saying that the positivity rate in GB has climbed to 15.38 per cent — the third-highest in the country.