Share:

Attock-Punjab government is making all out efforts, especially for the development of remote districts and its ample proof is allocation of billions for different development schemes which include provision of health and educational facilities, metaling, repair and rehabilitation of roads. Chairman PAC Punjab Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari said this while talking to journalists at his residence in Attock. On the occasion, PTI Focal Person Syed Khawar Abbas Bokhari was also present. Syed Yawar Bokhari said that formal approval for construction of Mother and Child Health Care Hospital has been given which will have capacity of 200 beds and will cost more than Rs3 billion and said that its foundation stone will soon be laid. He said that this hospital will not only ensure better health facilities but will also prove helpful in controlling mortality rate. Bokhari said that all the basic health units have been upgraded and now round the clock facilities are being provided to the people. He said that three busy roads of the Attock will be repaired at the cost of Rs108.619 million which include Zamzama Sanjwal Road, Sattar Chowk to Islam Line Chowk and GT Road to Kamra village road. He said that work on these roads will be started shortly.