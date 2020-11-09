Share:

BAHAWALPUR - The Department of Local Government and Community Development was taking revolutionary steps to bring Punjab in line with the new Local Government Act. This was stated by Additional Chief Secretary Local Government Punjab Tahir Khurshid while addressing the participants of a training workshop held at Tehsil Council Hall.

Local Government Officers of Bahawalpur Division were trained in the newly introduced Annual Development Programme Management Information System (ADPMIS). MIS Manager Muhammad Adnan, Senior Program Manager of PITB Maryam ZEB and Project Coordinator Arsalan Aziz explained to the participants how to load data on the ADPMIS portal. The workshop was attended by more than 200 officers from Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalnagar Districts.

ACS Tahir Khurshid urged the officers to be enthusiastically aware of the latest technology so that they could easily face the challenges of the future. He further said that the quality of public services was being improved by digitizing 12 different sectors including budget, finance, assets, human resources and employee’s performance.

Tahir Khurshid said that the new local body system of Punjab would prove to be an effective means of change at the grassroots level as per the aspirations of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar and the people would be made the real owners of power.