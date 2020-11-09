Share:

TANK - Residents of Tank expressing grave concerns over prolonged power outages held peaceful demonstration on Sunday. They warned of shutter down strike if load-shedding issue was not resolved within three days.

Tank Awami Ittehad held an emergency meeting under the chair of Haji Zaman Khan Bitani and attended by notables of various political and civil society organizations and journalists.

The meeting discussed in detail the multiple problems confronted by the people of different areas of the district.

The meeting strongly denounced 20-hour loadshedding in the district and termed it as an attempt by WAPDA officials to hide their corruption.

The speakers of the meeting threw light on different other issues of the district and deplored the loathsome attitude of officials of the line departments in response to the worries of the people.

The participants of the meeting unanimously decided to apprise the Deputy Commissioner Tank about the sufferings of the people and stage a peaceful protest demonstration on coming Thursday if the quarters concerned failed to redress intemperate power outage in a stipulated time frame of three days.